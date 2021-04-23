International match against Denmark to take place in Innsbruck

The board of the German Football Association (DFB) held a meeting on Friday in which they decided that the international game against Denmark will take place in Innsbruck on 2nd June. The Tivoli-Stadion was chosen as the host venue for logistical and organisational reasons with both teams preparing for the European Championship in Tirol.

“Unfortunately we can’t play in front of any fans in our warm-up games,” said Oliver Bierhoff, director of national teams and academies. “We have therefore chosen to play in nearby Innsbruck to reduce travel and save a bit of time for training and recovery.”

Another friendly against Latvia on 7th June

Germany’s final friendly ahead of the Euros will take place on 7th June, capping off a preparation period which is set to get started on 25th May. This last match will be against Latvia in Düsseldorf. On June 10th, the squad will then move to the Adidas “World of Sports” in Herzogenaurach, the team’s base for the tournament.

Die Mannschaft start the Euros with a Game against world champions France on 15th June (21:00 CEST). Game two sees us face holders Portugal on 19th June (18:00 CEST) before the group stage concludes against Hungary on the 23rd (21:00 CEST). All three group games will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

created by mmc/ml