International fixture against Poland to take place in Rostock

The DFB-Frauen will play their third qualification game for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Rostock. The women’s national team will face off against Poland on 31st May (20:30 CEST) at the Ostseestadion.

The DFB-Frauen previously played an international fixture in Rostock last December as they boosted their hopes of a place in the last four of the UEFA Women’s Nations League and also qualification for the Olympics in Paris with a 3-0 win. The decision to hold the fixture in Rostock was made not only due to the warm welcome and professional co-operation shown last time out, but also due to the lack of suitable alternatives.

European Championships qualification: Two games, two wins

It’s important to consider the minimum requirements for the venue for a women’s international fixture. For example, only seats can be used at UEFA matches, which is why lots of stadiums are not an option because they simply don’t have a high enough capacity. Following a nationwide search for a suitable stadium, the Ostseestadion was left as the best option – this was due to the unavailability of all grounds being used for EURO 2024 as well as clashes in the calendar and other events.

The women’s national team won their first two European Championships qualifiers. The DFB-Frauen ran out 3-2 winners away from home in Austria, whilst they secured a 3-1 win against Iceland in Aachen.