Injured Oberdrof replaced by Dongus

In addition to Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Lena Oberdorf of VfL Wolfsburg is also unable to take part in the Germany Women’s team’s next two World Cup qualifiers in Tel Aviv (Thursday, 21st October) and in Essen (Tuesday, 26th October). Oberdorf has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to shoulder problems. The defender will be replaced by Fabienne Dongus from Hoffenheim.

The squad will meet on Monday in Düsseldorf, with 23 players reporting for international duty.