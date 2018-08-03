Ingolstadt to get revenge vs. Paderborn?

Last season, SC Paderborn reached further into the DFB Pokal than the club ever has in their history by making the quarterfinals. Less than a year after the last Cup encounter between the two teams, coach Steffen Baumgart’s men will again battle it out with FC Ingolstadt - this time, in the opening round (Monday, August 20th).

A 6-0 defeat to record DFB Pokal champions, Bayern Munich, marked the end of SCP’s Cup journey last season. On their way to the quarters, however, these two sides locked horns in the round of 16 – an encounter which Paderborn edged thanks to a goal from Ben Zolinski. The Schanzer will, therefore, be looking to avenge last year’s elimination when they face the newly-promoted second-division side later this month.

Unfortunately, neither side can boast a successful Pokal history, with Paderborn only ever making it past the second round twice (2004/05 & 2017/18), while the round of 16 has been Ingolstadt’s maximum final destination on two occasions.

created by mmc/ms