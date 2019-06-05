Infantino re-elected as FIFA President

created by mmc/jc
As expected, Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA President. The 49-year-old was elected at Wednesday’s FIFA congress in Paris with unanimous approval. He will serve until 2023. “Today is a happy day – a day to celebrate,” said the Swiss.
The DFB previously announced that it would be supporting the re-election of Infantino, who took over from Joseph S. Blatter in February 2016. Previous to becoming FIFA President, Infantino was General Secretary of UEFA from 2009 to 2016.
As expected, Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA President. The 49-year-old was elected at Wednesday’s FIFA congress in Paris with unanimous approval. He will serve until 2023. “Today is a happy day – a day to celebrate,” said the Swiss.
The DFB previously announced that it would be supporting the re-election of Infantino, who took over from Joseph S. Blatter in February 2016. Previous to becoming FIFA President, Infantino was General Secretary of UEFA from 2009 to 2016.