Infantino re-elected as FIFA President

As expected, Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA President. The 49-year-old was elected at Wednesday’s FIFA congress in Paris with unanimous approval. He will serve until 2023. “Today is a happy day – a day to celebrate,” said the Swiss.

The DFB previously announced that it would be supporting the re-election of Infantino, who took over from Joseph S. Blatter in February 2016. Previous to becoming FIFA President, Infantino was General Secretary of UEFA from 2009 to 2016.