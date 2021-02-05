Ilkay Gündogan and Bernd Leno up for Premier League Player of the Month

Ilkay Gündogan’s impressive performances in January have earned him a nomination for Premier League Player of the Month. The Manchester City and Germany midfielder found the back of the net five times in January, across six appearances. He netted twice in a 5-0 victory over West Brom. Gündogan has scored seven league goals this season, along with providing one assist.

Meawhile, goalkeeper Bernd Leno was ever-present across Arsenal's five Premier League fixtures, putting in some strong performances and recording four clean sheets as he helped his side to two wins and two draws.

To vote for Gündogan as the Premier League's Player of the Month for January, head to the following link: https://plpotm.easports.com/