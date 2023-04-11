IIC 2023: “Opponents on the field, friends on the course”

For the fourth time, the German Football Association (DFB) has provided further training for female instructors from the international arena. The five-day International Instructor Course (IIC), which was held as an online module at the beginning of April, also had a special feature this year. For the first time, it was offered as a “Female Edition” and with great success. With the support of DFB partners Volkswagen and the UEFA Assist programme, the DFB has been able to continue to promote the role of women in football.

After previous workshops had focused on Jordan and the African region, the DFB began cooperation with the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), whose member country Qatar hosted the World Cup last year. In the run-up to the World Cup, the DFB organised an all-female edition of its “Future Leaders in Football” (FLF) workshop in the Qatari capital Doha, allowing 20 young women from the Middle East were given the opportunity to develop their skills as responsible leaders as part of a five-day course. Among others, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, DFB General Secretary Heike Ullrich and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser attended the workshop.

During the International Instructor Course, the facilitators Dr. Carolin Braun and Sebastian Weinand offered a varied programme to the participants from the member nations of WAFF, which had nominated the 24 participants from twelve countries ahead of the project. The aim of the five-day course was to combine football-specific and interdisciplinary topics and to train methodological, social and media skills. “There are many sports-specific qualifications in the international arena, but interdisciplinary qualifications related to the teaching of the content are unfortunately rarely part of the training programmes,” says Sebastian Weinand, who helped develop the programme in 2021 and has also moderated all previous ICCs. The programme, which consisted of a mixture of presentations, group phases and individual tasks, should provide benefits that participants can apply in theory and practice in their functions as trainers, instructors and referees in the future.

“The motivation and qualification of the participants is very high”

The online platform “Edubreak”, which was made available by the DFB, allowed the bridge between countries to be built and the participants showed a high level of attentiveness and interest. “A course lives off group dynamics, togetherness, and the atmosphere,” said football expert Dr Carolin Braun.

In order to strengthen the group dynamics, a variety of teaching and learning methods were used and a solution was also found for the occasional language barrier. Participants helped each other out in the chat function and translated from English to Arabic when necessary. The participants, some of whom already knew each other as opponents, referees or coaches of national teams, demonstrated the highest respect for each other and progressed from previously opponents on and off the field to friends on the course within the five days.

Course facilitators can learn from participants

The participants of the IIC are not the only ones who will take something away from the workshop. “It is exciting to hear what kind of resistance the women have to deal with and how they have successfully mastered it. We have great respect for that,” said Sebastian Weinand. Carolin Braun added: “As experts, we can take a lot away from the participants. For example, we learn about the 'Best Practice Ice-Breaker' or a 'Fun Activity' from different regions of the world.”

Carolin Braun and Sebastian Weinand are particularly interested in supporting women in the area pf professional football. “They have different access to learning, courses and different areas of work. We have the possibilities to give women from such regions a platform and more visibility and promote exchange. We are 'developers' and 'kick-starters' who are always looking for new experiences and want to develop football internationally.”

Football as an international bridge builder

The importance of such cooperation programmes for football and for the DFB is also emphasised by DFB General Secretary Heike Ullrich. “We have been providing excellent training programmes for many years and have been applying the great expertise and rich experience that exists in the DFB in an international context for decades. Now to educate, train and empower women in a modern way is a fantastic way to deliver our message.” For Heike Ullrich, football is a "bridge builder" that has the power to overcome perceived differences and distances. On the whole, it was five days with a lot to take away for the participants of the latest “International Instructor Course”.

created by mmc/bh