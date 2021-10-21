Huth secures narrow victory in Israel

With a dominant but hardworking performance, the Germany Women’s national team beat Israel 1-0 in Tel Aviv thanks to a goal from captain Svenja Huth. “Die Frauen” have now secured maximum points from their opening three World Cup qualifiers, with another to come on Tuesday (16:05 CEST) at home in Essen to Israel.

Huth broke through the deep-sitting Israeli defence for the first and only time in the 18th minute, keeping calm to slot past the goalkeeper Amit Beilin. After that, the home side’s staunch defensive organisation and will caused problems for the German team in attack.

Germany fly out of the gates

As expected, Germany head coach Marina Voss-Tecklenburg set up with three in midfield and three attackers, and her side were dominant from the start, with huge chunks of possession and attacking options. This somewhat set up the story of the game, with a huge chance coming to Germany on 13 minutes. On a run into the box, Jule Brand was tripped by her opponent and gave away a penalty. Sara Däbritz stepped up, but her effort was well saved by Beilin.

Germany’s lead did not take too much longer to arrive, though. A wonderful pass over the top from Marozsan saw Huth in on goal, who kept cool and made no mistake (18’). Despite the warm temperatures in Tel Aviv, the German side did not let up and continued to dominate through good pressing and attacking plays, although chances were hard to come by as Israel put nearly every player behind the ball. Despite a close chance or two, “Die Frauen” lacked that cutting edge in the final moments and went in at half time with the score at 1-0-

Second goal hard to come by; Gwinn returns

Voss-Tecklenburg made two changes at half time, Melanie Leupolz and Lina Magull replacing Däbritz and Linda Dallmann. The changes were attacking ones, intended to help the side break through Israel’s defence more often, but the game continued in similar fashion to that of the first half. One of the best chances for the Germans to double their lead came just before the hour mark, again through Schüller. A through ball from Jana Feldkamp saw the 23-year-old aim for the far corner, but missed by just inches (59’).

In the 62nd minute, Giulia Gwinn came off the bench to celebrate her return to international football, 397 days after sustaining an ACL injury in a game against the Republic of Ireland. As the game progressed, the steadfast Israeli defence began to tire, offering more opportunities to Germany. Gwinn was on the end of several good chances, but the defence and goalkeeper repeatedly denied her a fairytale return. The game ended 1-0, with Germany remaining on maximum points in their qualification group after three games.

