Huth is “DFB-Frauen Player of the Year 2018”

She held her nerve in the most important match of the year. Svenja Huth’s brace helped to secure a 2-0 victory for Germany Women against Iceland, sealing Horst Hrubesch’s side a place at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. This result ensured that the DFB-Frauen would finish top of Group 5 in qualifying.

Huth played a pivotal role in what turned out to be a successful 2018 for the DFB-Frauen, who have new coach for the World Cup in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Huth featured in 684 minutes of match time in just nine matches for the national team and the Turbine Potsdam attacker stepped up to become a key leader in the squad. In recognition of this alongside her two crucial goals against Iceland, the 27 year-old has been voted the “DFB-Frauen Player of the Year 2018” for the very first time.

In a poll on DFB.de, Huth received 33.9% of the vote by the fans, narrowly beating fellow DFB-Frauen attacker Lea Schüller to the award. Schüller received 27% of the vote while Alexandra Popp came third, receiving 10.1% of the vote.

DFB.de would like to thank you all for participating in the vote and congratulations to your winner, Svenja Huth.