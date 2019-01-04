Huth is “DFB-Frauen Player of the Year 2018”

created by mmc/tj
She held her nerve in the most important match of the year. Svenja Huth’s brace helped to secure a 2-0 victory for Germany Women against Iceland, sealing Horst Hrubesch’s side a place at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. This result ensured that the DFB-Frauen would finish top of Group 5 in qualifying.
Huth played a pivotal role in what turned out to be a successful 2018 for the DFB-Frauen, who have new coach for the World Cup in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Huth featured in 684 minutes of match time in just nine matches for the national team and the Turbine Potsdam attacker stepped up to become a key leader in the squad. In recognition of this alongside her two crucial goals against Iceland, the 27 year-old has been voted the “DFB-Frauen Player of the Year 2018” for the very first time.
In a poll on DFB.de, Huth received 33.9% of the vote by the fans, narrowly beating fellow DFB-Frauen attacker Lea Schüller to the award. Schüller received 27% of the vote while Alexandra Popp came third, receiving 10.1% of the vote.
DFB.de would like to thank you all for participating in the vote and congratulations to your winner, Svenja Huth.
She held her nerve in the most important match of the year. Svenja Huth’s brace helped to secure a 2-0 victory for Germany Women against Iceland, sealing Horst Hrubesch’s side a place at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. This result ensured that the DFB-Frauen would finish top of Group 5 in qualifying.
Huth played a pivotal role in what turned out to be a successful 2018 for the DFB-Frauen, who have new coach for the World Cup in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Huth featured in 684 minutes of match time in just nine matches for the national team and the Turbine Potsdam attacker stepped up to become a key leader in the squad. In recognition of this alongside her two crucial goals against Iceland, the 27 year-old has been voted the “DFB-Frauen Player of the Year 2018” for the very first time.
In a poll on DFB.de, Huth received 33.9% of the vote by the fans, narrowly beating fellow DFB-Frauen attacker Lea Schüller to the award. Schüller received 27% of the vote while Alexandra Popp came third, receiving 10.1% of the vote.
DFB.de would like to thank you all for participating in the vote and congratulations to your winner, Svenja Huth.