Huhn retires from post as national team physio

After ten years in the job, Christian Huhn has left his role as Germany’s physio. The 42-year-old was in charge of physiotherapy, massages and foot care with the team. Huhn, who decided to part ways with the DFB, began working with the junior national teams in 2007 and was enlisted by the first team just one year later. Since then, he has been part of the setup at every major tournament, including the 2014 World Cup success in Brazil.

“I have had a terrific time with the national team. It was always eventful and I learnt a lot”, said Christian Huhn, who is now exclusively FC Bayern’s team physio. “In the last few months, I realised that the double duty for both club and country was sapping too much of my energy. In the future, I want to concentrate much more on my work with clubs and spend more time with my family. I am very grateful for the many years I spent with the DFB.”

“We respect Christian’s personal decision and thank him for his outstanding work as well as his committed and personable approach over the years”, said DFB first team and academy director, Oliver Bierhoff. “He not only played his part in the World Cup winning campaign in 2014, rather boosted the whole team with his positive demeanour. We wish him all the best for the future in both his professional and private lives.”