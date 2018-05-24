HUGO BOSS to be World Champions’ official outfitter

All eyes will return to the Germany national team this summer, but none of the players or coaching staff will have to worry about their outfits as HUGO BOSS will be providing for the team at the World Cup in Russia.

“Of course we’re really crossing our fingers for the German team. They have an exciting tournament ahead of them and some big challenges,” says Mark Langer, CEO of HUGO BOSS. “It’s important that the players also feel good off the pitch in an outfit which fits perfectly. That’s what we’re there for – that’s our contribution,” he continues.

Löw: “BOSS continue to break the mould – just like we do”

The players will be wearing the BOSS clothing, consisting of a dark blue suit, which can be combined smartly with a shirt or with a sporty polo. The outfits are completed by a bomber jacket, a knitted jumper and casual drawstring trousers. All items are in dark blue.

HUGO BOSS have been the official fashion outfitter of Die Mannschaft, the U21 national team and the women’s team and has also moulded the looks of the players, the coaching staff around Joachim Löw as well as the team behind the team since 2013.

“BOSS continue to break the mould – just like we do. Only those who continually develop themselves and push the limits can stay at the top of their game,” says national coach Joachim Löw.