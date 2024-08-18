HSV put seven past SV Meppen to kick off their DFB-Pokal campaign

Third-division side Dynamo Dresden rose to the occasion and secured a 2-0 victory over 2. Liga team Fortuna Düsseldorf, whose hopes of DFB-Pokal success were extinguished in the first round of this season’s tournament. Christoph Daferner struck the first blow for the hosts (18’), with Robin Meißner bagging the decider after the break (69’).

Regionalliga outfits Sportfreunde Lotte were put through their paces and defeated 5-0 by Karlsruher SC, with SV Meppen also suffering a heavy 7-1 loss to second-division side HSV.

Meißner puts the game to bed

Dresden hit the ground running in front of their home crowd and deservedly took the lead, with Fortuna struggling to find their feet against the strong underdogs. Just when the visitors began to settle into the game, Meißner rubbed salt in the wound by claiming the side’s second of the evening and booking their spot in the second round of the tournament.

Five goalscorers see Karlsruher soar into the second round

David Herold opened the scoring for KSC just two minutes after the ball started rolling in Lotte, with Marvin Wanitzek doubling the lead shortly after (21’). The visitors had the upper hand throughout, which saw Johannes Sabah (49’), Budu Zivzivadze (69’) and Bambasé Conté (82’) all get on the scoresheet to round off a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

HSV humiliate Meppen

Hamburger SV also dominated their Sunday evening clash, inflicting a shocking 7-1 defeat on SV Meppen. Manuel Pherai found the back of the net first (17’), followed by finishes from Miro Muheim (31’) and super sub Davie Selke (56’). Pherai stepped up to the plate once again (59’), with Fabio Baldé securing the next (71’), and an own goal from defender Tim Möller adding the sixth to the tally (80’). Robert Glatzel rounded off the victory for Steffen Baumgart’s side just prior to the end (89’), with Daniel Haritonov’s last-minute consolation goal proving ineffective for the hosts (90’).