Hrubesch selects 20 players for Canada duel

Horst Hrubesch has named a 20-strong squad for the Women’s National team’s bout against Canada in Hamilton on 10th June (live coverage on Eurosport from 20:00 CEST). The national coach has put his trust in youth and has given some of the more heavily loaded players a week off as the season comes to an end. Absent from the squad are Alexandra Popp, Lena Goeßling, Anna Blässe and Babett Peter from VfL Wolfsburg, as well as Dzsenifer Marozsan from Olympique Lyon, who has the Champions League final on the horizon. However, Carolin Simon, Hasret Kayikci (both SC Freiburg) and Felicitas Rauch (1. FFC Potsdam) return to the squad after long-term injuries.

“Especially the players who are recovering from 3 strenuous competitions should be given time to rejuvenate after an exhausting season”, says Horst Hrubesch. “That does not mean that we are going to take the match against Canada lightly. We want to profit from the encounter to give the younger players a chance to prove themselves. They need to accumulate match practise at the highest level. Canada is a strong opponent so this game will be a great challenge for us.”

There are new additions to the coaching team, with assistant coach, Britta Carlson and goalkeeping coach, Michael Fuchs. The new national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will take on the post after the World Cup qualifiers for France 2019. The final two matches for Germany take place on 1st September in Iceland and on 4th September in the Faroe Islands.