Hrubesch announces squad for Nations League finals

Germany women head coach Horst Hrubesch has named his 23-player squad for the UEFA Women’s Nations League Finals. VfL Wolfsburg’s Vivien Endemann has received her first-ever call-up, while defender Pia-Sophie Wolter (Eintracht Frankfurt) will join the fold once again after a long spell out of the national team. Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg) and Lea Schüller (FC Bayern) have been recalled to the squad after missing out on Germany’s last two Nations League games due to injury.

Horst Hrubesch stated, “Our aim is clear – we want to win both games. It’ll come down to being physically perseverant and playing football with courage and conviction, just like we did against Denmark. Games like that are decided by willpower. Every single player needs to give it their all.”

First, the Germany Women’s national team will face off against France in the semi-final of the UEFA Women’s Nations League on 23rd February (21:00 CET). Depending on the outcome of that game, Horst Hrubesch’s side will contest the final or the third-placed match, taking on either Spain in Seville or the Netherlands in Heerenveen. The two finalists in the UEFA Women’s Nations League will qualify for the 2024 Olympic football tournament alongside hosts France. If France reach the Nations League final, then the third-placed side will qualify for the Olympics.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms, Stina Johannes

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sophia Kleinherne, Sarai Linder, Pia-Sophia Wolter

Midfield/Attack: Jule Brand, Klara Bühl, Sara Däbritz, Linda Dallmann, Vivien Endemann, Laura Freigang, Svenja Huth, Sydney Lohmann, Sjoeke Nüsken, Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schüller, Elisa Senß