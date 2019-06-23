Just a draw needed to progress: The Germany U21s

How the U21s could reach the semi-finals

How it stands in Group B: The Germany U21s will need just a draw against Austria to finish first in their group and progress to the semi-finals of the U21 European Championship in Italy and San Marino. DFB.de have compiled all the possible scenarios ahead of the last game of the group stage.

GERMANY will reach the semi-finals

…with a win or a draw against Austria

…with a defeat against Austria, if Denmark don’t beat Serbia, and Germany finish as best group runners-up

…with a defeat by one goal against Austria, if Denmark beat Serbia

…with a defeat by two goals against Austria, if Denmark beat Serbia, and Germany finish as best group runners-up

GERMANY will go out

…with a defeat against Austria, if Denmark don’t beat Serbia and Germany don’t finish as best group runners-up

…with a 2-0 defeat against Austria, if Denmark don’t beat Serbia

…with a defeat by three or more goals against Austria, if Denmark beat Serbia

created by mmc/jc