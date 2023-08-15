Homburg shock Darmstadt in the first round

Fourth-division side FC Homburg caused an almighty upset as they defeated SV Darmstadt 98 of the Bundesliga 3-0 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Monday night. TSG Hoffenheim also looked like they might be knocked out in round one, but came from 1-0 down to win 4-1 against 3. Liga opposition in VfB Lübeck. 1. FC Magdeburg won 2-1 at SSV Jahn Regensburg, while 1. FC Köln required extra time to get past VfL Osnabrück (3-1) in the late kick-off.

Hoffenheim come from behind

VfB Lübeck went ahead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, with Tarik Gözüsirin converting for the 3. Liga side. The Bundesliga club were keen to avoid any upsets and duly found their way back into the game. Andrej Kramaric (42’, 60’ pen), Marius Bülter (69’) and Julian Justvan (75’) eventually ensured their place in the second round.

Regensburg can’t complete the comeback against Magdeburg

This clash between two sides in the second division last season was a close one, but 1. FC Magdeburg, now in the higher league, prevailed away to SSV Jahn Regensburg. Luca Schuler gave them the lead after 16 minutes and Jean Hugonet doubled their advantage after an hour. Despite Dominik Kother’s goal for the hosts (63’), they couldn’t find an equaliser, with Noel Eichinger missing their best opportunity a minute from time (89’).

Darmstadt stunned in Homburg

FC Homburg recorded their first victory in the DFB-Pokal in 28 years with their 3-0 win over SV Darmstadt 98, who became the fourth Bundesliga side to go out in this year’s first round. The Regionalliga outfit took the lead after just 10 minutes via Markus Mendler’s back-post finish. Michael Heilig (49’) and Phil Harres (81’) added further goals, before Homburg’s goalkeeper Tom Kretzschmar saved a penalty from Filip Stojilkovic with two minutes left to play.

Köln taken to extra time in Osnabrück

1. FC Köln avoided back-to-back first-round exits in the DFB-Pokal, though they were made to sweat away to VfL Osnabrück. Benno Schmitz’s stunner opened the scoring (43’), but Charalambos Makridis equalised from the spot for the home team (73’) and took it to extra time. Steffen Baumgart’s men held their own and ensured their name will be in the hat for the second-round draw after goals from substitute Sargis Adamyan (93’) and Julian Chabot (97’).

