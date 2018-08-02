Holstein favourites against 1860 München

TSV 1860 München and Holstein Kiel met only four years ago in the first round of the DFB Pokal, with 1860 winning 2-1. The rematch takes place on Sunday, 19th August (18:30 CEST) at the Stadion an der Grünwalder Straße. However, this time the hosts are the third-division, with the guests now in the second-division – roles reversed from four years ago.

Both clubs will have strong memories from the dramatic meeting between the two sides three years ago. The two sides locked horns in the relegation play-offs, 1860 München being the second-division side. With 90 minutes played in the Allianz-Arena and with the score at 1-1, Holstein Kiel were set to be promoted thanks to their away goal. Despite only drawing the first leg 0-0, it looked as Kiel would be returning to the second division for the first time in 34 years. However in the first minute of injury time, Kai Bülow scored the winning goal for 1860 and thus saving them from relegating and ending the Kiel promotion dreams.

Just over three years later the two teams meet again, but this time with Kiel in the second division and 1860 back in the third division after falling into insolvency and dropping into the fourth division. 1860 head coach Daniel Bierofka feels that it is a very difficult draw: “In my opinion, Kiel were one of the best footballing teams last year in the 2. Bundesliga. Although they have lost a few key players, they will still have a strong team. I still believe that we can cause them problems in our own backyard,” said the 39-year old on the club website.