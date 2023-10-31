Holders Leipzig dumped out by Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig have exited the DFB-Pokal in the second round after two successive title wins, with the Saxons falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of fellow Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg. FC 08 Homburg reached the round of 16 following a sensational 2-1 win over 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Fürth. VfB Stuttgart also booked their place in the next round after coming out on top in another all-Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin (1-0). FC St. Pauli, who currently lead the way in Bundesliga 2, needed extra time to overcome FC Schalke 04 (2-1).

Wolfsburg eke out Leipzig in tight affair

Wolfsburg had the first big chance of the game through Tiago Tomas, but Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi denied the Spaniard with a great save (1’). RBL’s captain was powerless to stop Vaclav Cerny’s effort less than 15 minutes later, however, as the Czech Republic international smashed home to give the hosts the lead (14’). Cerny had a chance to double Wolfsburg’s advantage a few minutes later, but couldn’t quite squeeze the ball into the empty net.

The reigning champions turned up the heat in the second half and almost got an equaliser after David Raum’s deflected effort hit the woodwork (47’). Yussuf Poulsen made life much more difficult for Leipzig by getting sent off in the 56th minute. Wolfsburg had chances through Jakub Kaminski (60’) and Jonas Wind (90+6’) but the scoreline remained the same.

Homburg hit Greuther Fürth on the break

Although the second-tier side started the better, the Saarland-based underdogs took a shock lead when Fabian Eisele pounced on a defensive error from the visitors to score (31’). A shell-shocked Fürth created very little in the remainder of the first half.

This all changed at the beginning of the second when Branimir Hrgota struck into the far corner from distance (52’). After this though, the Homburg defence stood strong and the fourth-tier club went ahead again when Phil Harres finished from a tight angle (83’).

Undav sends Stuttgart through

Chances were at a premium to begin with in Stuttgart before Union’s Aissa Laidouni hit the bar out of nowhere (28’). VfB got in on the act shortly afterwards as an effort from Deniz Undav rattled the woodwork (33’). The striker put things right shortly before the break when he fired Stuttgart into the lead (45’).

Former Union player Jamie Leweling forced Frederik Rönnow into making a top-drawer save at the start of the second half (53’). Union strove to find an equaliser after that but never really troubled the Stuttgart goal.

St. Pauli power through in extra time

Marcin Kaminski headed home from a free-kick to silence the home support in Hamburg (16’). St. Pauli laboured away and had their first big chance of the game through Simon Zoller, which was parried away fantastically by Schalke’s Ralf Fährmann (41’).

Fährmann was called into action once again at the start of the second half, this time to deny Connor Metcalfe (48’). The hosts eventually got back on level terms after Marcel Hartel converted a penalty awarded for a handball in the Schalke box (57’). St. Pauli were unable to find a winner before the 90 minutes were up, but Johannes Eggestein’s header sealed a win for the home side in extra time (102’).

created by mmc/jd