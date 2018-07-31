Höwedes signs for Lokomotiv Moscow

World Cup winner Benedikt Höwedes’ move from FC Schalke 04 to Lokomotiv Moscow is complete. The 30 year old has signed a four year contract with the Russian club until June 30th, 2022. He underwent the necessary medical checks on Tuesday in Rome.

Höwedes didn’t travel to Schalke’s training camp in Austria at the weekend ahead of his proposed transfer. Last season, the centre-back was loaned to Italian champions Juventus for the whole campaign. However, a number of injuries hampered his playing time and chances to impress the Turin club.

"Last summer, Benedikt looked for a new challenge at Juventus,” explained S04 sporting director, Christian Heidel. “We wish him only the absolute best for this new sporting chapter in his career at Lokomotiv Moscow, who performed extremely well last season.”

Höwedes played a total of 335 competitive games for Schalke. He arrived at the club in 2003 at just 15 years old and by 2007, he had made the step up to the senior team squad. In 2011, he won the DFB Pokal with Schalke and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.