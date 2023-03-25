High-tempo 2-2 draw against Japan

The Germany U21 national team kicked off the calendar year with a draw. In front of a crowd of 6,161 at the PSD-Arena in Frankfurt, Antonio Di Salvo’s team played out a high tempo 2-2 with Japan. Debutant Jessic Ngankam put Germany ahead with a penalty after 40 minutes, with Kein Sato equalising moments later (43’). Mao Hosoya turned the game around just after half time (46’), before a quick reply from Denis Huseinbasic levelled the game up once again (49’).

“As expected, it was a tough game and a top test for us,” concluded coach Di Salvo. “It was a good test, which we would have liked to have won. I did what I always do: Play just like I do on the five-a-side pitches,” goalscorer Ngankam added.

Japan pressed early and made it difficult for Germany in build-up play, but in the ninth minute Ngankam tested Zion Suzuki in the Japan goal with a shot on the turn. The rebound fell nicely to Faride Alidou but he couldn’t get it past the Japan goalkeeper. Shortly after, Kilian Fischer tested Suzuki with a shot from the right wing (10’).

Ngankam puts Germany ahead, Sato hits back

Japan, as expected, remained a dangerous opponent. The guests continued to break at speed and turned the ball over a number of times. In the 28th minute, they then had the best opportunity, with Rihito Yamamoto forcing Noah Atubolu into a brilliant fingertip save to push the ball over the bar.

It was the hosts who took the lead, however. Ngankam was brought down in the box and then confidently converted the resultant penalty to make it 1-0. Japan almost replied immediately on the counter, but Atubolu was once again there to get in the way, this time from Fuki Yamada (42‘). The ‘keeper was powerless from the resulting corner, however, as Sato headed in unmarked at the back post.

Asta quickly atones for mistake with an assist

Only 15 seconds after the restart and Germany were behind. A backpass from substitute Simon Asta was underhit, allowing a Japan player to take the ball and square it to Mao Hosoya, who scored into an empty net. But Asta quickly put this error behind him, providing the cross that Huseinbasic turned home for Germany to get back on level terms. Ngankam almost added to his tally in the 52nd minute, but was slightly too inaccurate. Moments later, he had another shot saved by the ‘keeper (54’).

The young Germany team were ramping up the pressure and keeping Japan pinned in their own half. The team in navy blue, however, were able to break free time and time and again. Huseinbasic created a chance for the DFB team, but simply took too long to get his shot away (62’).

Weißhaupt misses narrowly

Di Salvo brought in fresh legs for the closing stages, as Maurice Malone and Jamie Leweling replaced Alidou and Ngankam with just under 20 to go. Leweling made a quick impact, coming close with his first attempt on goal (73’). Four minutes later, Noah Weißhaupt, Eric Martel and Angelo Stiller all entered the field in place of Yannik Keitel, Ansgar Knauff and Tom Krauß.

Like Leweling, Weißhaupt got up to speed quickly and was denied by Suzuki in a one-on-one (80’). Seconds later, Union Berlin man Leweling went close with an angled drive. Both teams pressed hard for a winner, with Di Salvo making further changes – Katterbach and Huseinbasic were replaced by Luca Netz and Patrick Osterhage. Unfortunately, the raft of changes did not alter the scoreline, and the final whistle blew on an entertaining 2-2 draw.

