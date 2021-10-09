Heuer Fernandes trains with the Germany national team

After captain Manuel Neuer was ruled out injured for the World Cup qualifier against Romania on Friday night, which meant Marc-Andre ter Stegen played, Daniel Heuer Fernandes took part in training on Saturday afternoon with the national team. The 28-year-old Hamburger SV goalkeeper worked alongside Bernd Leno at the HSV training ground.

Andreas Kronenberg, goalkeeping coach for the national team, said: “I would like to thank my colleague Sven Höh of HSV and Daniel Heuer Fernandes for supporting us at such short notice. For our preparations ahead of Monday’s game against North Macedonia, it’s important that we’ve got another goalkeeper alongside Berno who didn’t play yesterday. We were able to find a quick and uncomplicated solution thanks to our chat with HSV, helped by our U21 goalkeeping coach Klaus Thomforde. This is the kind of cooperation between club and country that we like to see.”