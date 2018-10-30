Hertha dream of a ‘home’ final

Bundesliga team Hertha BSC are dreaming of getting to the final as the final will be played at the Olympiastadion; their home ground. In the second round of the DFB-Pokal, the capital club will play against 2. Bundesliga team SV Darmstadt 98 on Tuesday 30th October (18:30 CET).

“I am happy with the draw and I expect it to be a fair game with a good crowd. Darmstadt 98 are a club with fantastic fans,” said Dárdai before the upcoming cup game. Hertha’s sporting director Michael Preetz said, “A good opposition with a good set of fans awaits us. We have good memories from our last game at Böllenfalltor and look forward to the game.”

Berlin have won all their games against Darmstadt in the DFB-Pokal so far

The last time these two clubs met was in the May 2017 in a Bundesliga game. Hertha won 2-0 with goals coming from Salomon Kalou and Jordan Torunarigha. The two teams have also met three times in the DFB-Pokal with Hertha Berlin winning all the games; 1-0 in 1976 and 2006, and 4-1 in 1980.

In total, Darmstadt and Berlin have met 21 times with the capital team winning 10 of these games and Darmstadt winning six. This season, SV Darmstadt 98 beat 1.FC Magdeburg 1-0 in the first round to qualify for the second round, whilst Hertha beat third division team Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1.