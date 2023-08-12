Hertha and Stuttgart stroll into second round

Saturday’s DFB-Pokal action kicked off with Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart and recently relegated Hertha BSC cruising into the second round. The Swabians saw off Regionalliga outfit TSG Balingen 4-0, while the Berliners claimed a 5-0 victory over another fourth-division team, FC Carl Zeiss Jena.

Stuttgart were celebrating very early on in Reultingen‘s Stadion an der Kreuzeiche, although Serhou Guirassy’s opener inside two minutes was chalked off for offside. After other chances from Chris Führich (19’) and Guirassy (23’) went unused, Enzo Millot finally put the favourites in front after 25 minutes. That goal broke Balingen’s resistance, and Silas Katompa Mvumpa (35’) and then Guirassy (43’) made it 3-0 before half time. VfB didn’t let up after the change of ends, with Wataru Endo increasing the advantage to four in the 55th minute. Pedro Morais had a chance to grab a consolation for the Regionalliga side in the closing stages, but Alexander Nübel was able to protect his clean sheet (86’).

Richter scores a brace

Jena’s Joshua Endres recorded the first chance of the afternoon, but his shot was blocked before he placed the rebound over the bar. The Old Lady then went on to take the lead just minutes later, as Pálko Dárdai headed in a cross from Jeremy Dudziak (6’). The Berliners took over control of the game from then on, with Dárdai going close on two occasions (31’, 38’). Chances from Haris Tabaković and Marco Richter (45’) both went begging at the end of the half.



Hertha didn’t need long to add to their lead after the change of ends, with Tabaković scoring with an acrobatic effort in the 47th minute. Richter would add a third just two minutes later to put the Berliners comfortably ahead. The captain netted his second of the afternoon in the 52nd minute, after an assist from Fabian Reese. The Old Lady found the back of the net a fifth time through substitute Filip Uremović (59’) and were on track for a comfortable first-round win. Jens were unlucky to hit the woodwork twice in the 78th minute, as Ken Gipson sent a header crashing off the bar, before Fynn Kleeschäzky hit the post. In the end, Hertha were able to advance to the next round with a 5-0 victory.