Henrichs returns to AS Monaco

Benjamin Henrichs will not travel with the Germany U21s squad to Heidenheim for their final European Championship qualifier against Ireland on Tuesday (18:15 CEST). Instead, the AS Monaco defender has returned to his club having featured for the full 90 minutes on Friday night as Germany qualified for next year’s tournament in Italy and San Marino as Group 5 winners.

Germany U21s coach Stefan Kuntz made the decision which allows Henrichs to return to France after discussions with both the player and club. “The club asked us whether it would be possible for Benny to return to Monaco early,” said Kuntz. “We responded to the request with the player’s best interest in mind, as AS Monaco has just had a change of leadership and Benny is still familiarising himself with the club.” The squad for the game against Ireland thus consists of just 18 players.

On Monday at 17:00 CEST the U21 will hold a public training session in the Voith-Arena, where fans can get an exclusive look at the national side and also get autographs and pictures.