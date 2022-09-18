Henrichs replaces Reus in the Germany squad

Borussia Dortmund’s captain Marco Reus has been ruled out of the upcoming Nations League matches against Hungary (Friday, 23rd September 20:45 CEST) and England (Monday, 26th September 19:45 CEST). The 33-year-old was stretchered off in the Revierderby against Schalke on Saturday and scans have shown that he has an external ligament injury in the ankle.

“It is very unfortunate that Marco has to miss out because he is a very important player for us,” explained Hansi Flick. “We wish him a speedy recovery and we hope he can be with us for the World Cup.”

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs has been brought into the squad as Reus’ replacement.