Germany international Benjamin Henrichs has moved to AS Monaco.

Henrichs moves to AS Monaco

Germany international Benjamin Henrichs has moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Ligue 1 team AS Monaco. On Tuesday, the French club confirmed the deal after Henrichs passed a medical. The 21-year-old has signed a five year contract. “Benny has been at Leverkusen since he was a child and has had considerable success there. We wish him all the best for his new chapter in life,” said Leverkusen’s Sporting Director Rudi Völler. created by mmc/jc

Germany international Benjamin Henrichs has moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Ligue 1 team AS Monaco. On Tuesday, the French club confirmed the deal after Henrichs passed a medical. The 21-year-old has signed a five year contract. “Benny has been at Leverkusen since he was a child and has had considerable success there. We wish him all the best for his new chapter in life,” said Leverkusen’s Sporting Director Rudi Völler.