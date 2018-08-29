Henrichs moves to AS Monaco

Germany international Benjamin Henrichs has moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Ligue 1 team AS Monaco. On Tuesday, the French club confirmed the deal after Henrichs passed a medical. The 21-year-old has signed a five year contract.
“Benny has been at Leverkusen since he was a child and has had considerable success there. We wish him all the best for his new chapter in life,” said Leverkusen’s Sporting Director Rudi Völler.
created by mmc/jc
