to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Henrichs moves to AS Monaco

    Germany international Benjamin Henrichs has moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Ligue 1 team AS Monaco. On Tuesday, the French club confirmed the deal after Henrichs passed a medical. The 21-year-old has signed a five year contract. “Benny has been at Leverkusen since he was a child and has had considerable success there. We wish him all the best for his new chapter in life,” said Leverkusen’s Sporting Director Rudi Völler.
    created by mmc/jc
    Germany international Benjamin Henrichs has moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Ligue 1 team AS Monaco. On Tuesday, the French club confirmed the deal after Henrichs passed a medical. The 21-year-old has signed a five year contract. “Benny has been at Leverkusen since he was a child and has had considerable success there. We wish him all the best for his new chapter in life,” said Leverkusen’s Sporting Director Rudi Völler.
    Info Tool
    • Date
      29.08.2018 11:17
    • Categories
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos