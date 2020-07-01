Hendrich to make the move from FC Bayern to Wolfsburg

German champions VfL Wolfsburg have signed Germany international Kathrin Hendrich from FC Bayern München. The 28-year-old defender will join on a free from runners-up Bayern and has signed a two-year contract with the Wolves.

Hendrich is the fourth new signing for Wolfsburg this summer, following Lena Oberdorf, Pauline Bremer and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek. “Kathy has a lot of international experience and is able to play a variety of positions in defence. She has consistently performed at the highest level for several years now,” sporting director Ralf Kellermann said about Hendrich (34 caps for Germany).

Wolfsburg have parted ways with Swedish international Madelen Janogy (24). Her contract – which was due to expire in 2021 – was mutually dissolved. Janogy joined Wolfsburg this past winter, but had spent the majority of her time at the club in Sweden due to health problems.