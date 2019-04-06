Hendrich and Dallmann score in 2-1 win over Sweden

Germany’s women’s national team extended their winning streak to ten in a row, after picking up a 2-1 (0-0) win against Sweden . Kathrin Hendrich and Linda Dallmann scored for their side in a friendly played in front of 25,882 fans in Solna.

Germany created plenty of chances for themselves, but failed to capitalize. Despite being quick on the counter, Sweden was unable to break through the German defence. Chances were few for both sides until Dzsenifer Marozsán sent Turid Knaak down the wing, who forced Sweden keeper Hedvig Lindahl to parry away her shot (21’).

Scoreless at the half

Shortly after, Knaak featured again, after her steep pass cross the box failed to find the feet of Lina Magull by just inches (22’). Germany kept pressing forward, with a near miss by Giulia Gwinn in the 28th minute, followed by a chance from distance for Marozsán a few minutes later (30’).

The German back three of Sara Doorsoun, Verena Schweers, and Marina Hegering (making her debut in the squad), remained solid throughout the first half, with keeper Almuth Schult easily picking up the sole Swedish ball to break through.

Knaak hits the crossbar, Hendrich’s strike lands in the net

The German side were all set to celebrate a goal in the 48th minute, but Knaak hit the bottom of the crossbar, curtailing any premature celebrations. Captain Alexandra Popp found herself wide open on the resulting corner, but failed to hit the target. The visitors were finally rewarded in the 51st minute after Hendrich slotted in a corner from Marozsán—a fitting present on her birthday.

Popp came close to making it 2-0 after a pass from Marozsán, but sent it just wide of the post (55’). In response, Sweden stepped up their counter-attack but failed to create any meaningful chances for themselves. The 61st minute saw Lena Sophie Oberdorf being subbed on for her international debut, while Dallmann also came on. It took just a few minutes for the latter to make herself felt, as she buried a shot in the back of the net to make it 2-0 (65’).

After a foul from Schweers in the box against Sofia Jakobsson, Caroline Seger stepped up to the spot and got one back for her team (72’). Germany was still able to create chances on the counter-attack, but weren’t able to add another one to their tally. Sweden came close to drawing level, but last minute goal line saves from Schult and Popp kept the lead intact (85’).

created by dfb/mmc