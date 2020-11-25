Hegering: “Excited to get underway again”

Last October, the Germany women won 5-0 in their EURO qualifier against Greece. The team will now be back in action for the first time since their friendly against England was cancelled due to the Coronavirus in late October. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will face Greece on Friday (16:00 CET). Their final qualifying match will then see them take on Ireland next Tuesday in Dublin (18:00 CET). Ahead of both games, defender Marina Hegering spoke about the first training sessions and the upcoming games.

Marina Hegering on…

…training ahead of the match against Greece: We played a few small-sided games in training this morning. The focus was on finding our feet again, having some fun and getting used to being together again. We got off to a good start and are already looking forward to our next session.

…the England game being cancelled: Of course it wasn’t easy, especially when you’ve been preparing mentally and physically for the game, only to have it cancelled on short notice. It’s hard to adjust to that, because your adrenaline is running high and so is the excitement and you then have to try to process everything that’s happened. I had to burn off some of my energy in training over the days that followed.

…her debut season at FC Bayern München: I feel very at home in Munich and we’ve started the season well. When you’re playing well, of course it gives you confidence. We had a lot of new signings, but all settled in well and were warmly welcomed by the team. That made it easy to talk with the others, as we get along well. When you feel good, that translates to better performances on the pitch.

…her goals in the most recent EURO qualifier against Ireland and in the game against Wolfsburg: It has to be said that both goals came following set pieces. If we are awarded lots of set pieces, then I’m hopeful that I'll be allowed to go up front. Whether or not I’ll score is remains to be seen, but I’m always happy to score because it doesn’t happen all too often. Let’s see what happens.

…the upcoming games against Greece and Ireland: Despite having already qualified, our goal remains to win the games and to keep clean sheets in both. We’re fully focused heading into both matches and want to be successful. Our preparations for the England game were a bit more general, but now we want to zero in on our opponents and will have a few tactical sessions beforehand as well.