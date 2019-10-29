Hegering and Doorsoun return to the squad to face England

At the end of the international year, the women's national team meets England on 9th November (live from 18:30 CET) at London's Wembley Stadium. With Marina Hegering from SGS Essen, Sara Doorsoun from VfL Wolfsburg and Leonie Maier from Arsenal, three players return to the squad after spells out with injury.

New to the team is Anna Gasper from 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam, who was called up to the women's national team at the end of 2016 and also participated in the training camp in Marbella in the spring of this year. The 22-year-old was already in the squad for the past two European Championship qualifiers against Ukraine and Greece, but had to cancel her participation in October due to an injury at short notice.

"We are really looking forward to the great atmosphere"

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has to deal without some injuries at the minute, with players like Alexandra Popp, Almuth Schult, Svenja Huth (all VfL Wolfsburg) and Giulia Gwinn (FC Bayern Munich) and Johanna Elsig (1st FFC Turbine Potsdam) all out. Voss-Tecklenburg explains: "Due to the current injury situation, we’ll have to play some of the younger members of the squad, so it’ll be interesting to see how they perform in that special atmosphere."

The team drew their last clash with England 2-2 at the SheBelieves Cup in the USA in March 2018. England finished fourth in France last summer. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says: "This game will be a challenge for us at all levels and it’s an important step in our ongoing development process. England are a team that will demand everything from us, are strong in tackles and who plays very physical yet still has plenty of individual quality. We want to play in a brave manner and show how much we love to play."

The DFB team will face England for the second time at Wembley in November. The first match took place in November 2014 – a 3-0 victory for the German team in front of more than 45,000 spectators. The game on 9th November is already sold out with around 90,000 visitors expected. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "We are really looking forward to the great atmosphere in this extraordinary stadium and together we want to go into the winter break with a good performance and a positive experience, to continue the success we’ve had in European Championship qualification in the new year and to develop ourselves as a team."

