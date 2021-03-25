Health authorities order quarantine for two national team players

Following Jonas Hofmann returning a positive COVID-19 test result, Marcel Halstenberg must also enter quarantine in the team’s quarters on the instructions of the Düsseldorf Health Office. Halstenberg was classified as having been in Category 1 contact with Hofmann according to the contact tracing process.

All other players in the Germany squad and the entire coaching and support staff underwent additional rapid antigen tests on Thursday, all of which came back negative. Preparations for this evening’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland in Duisburg are continuing as planned. It has been agreed with the relevant health and city authorities that the match will kick off at the scheduled time 20:45 CET.

As a result of the positive test result, Germany coach Joachim Löw moved the day’s warm-up session from the hotel to the fresh air of the Düsseldorf Arena at short notice. Ahead of the planned departure on Saturday for the match in Bucharest against Romania on Sunday (20:45 CET), additional rapid antigen tests are being prepared for the team and staff to take on Friday morning, while a PCR test will be carried out at noon.

