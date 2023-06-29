Heads of state support joint 2027 Women's World Cup bid

On the occasion of the European Council meeting in Brussels on 29th and 30th June 2023, the heads of the Belgian, Dutch and German governments met for an exchange of views about the bid, proposed by their national football associations, to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Speaking for Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, Alexander de Croo, Mark Rutte and Olaf Scholz emphasized the great importance of football in their respective countries, the positive development of women's football, and the vast experience in hosting major sport events: "Now's the time to unite the world (of football) in the centre of Europe and make the FIFA Women's World Cup a sustainable festival of football, peace, liberty, and joyfulness. The governments of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany hereby pledge to support the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) and the German Football Association (DFB) in their grand and ambitious endeavor."

"Our three countries stand united behind the bid"

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf says: "We are very pleased to have the support and backing of the German government and the governments of the Netherlands and Belgium. This is a strong signal to FIFA: our three countries stand united behind the bid, right up to the heads of government. We want to celebrate a festival of football as welcoming and cosmopolitan hosts. The plan to host the 2027 Women's World Cup in the heart of Europe is a top priority in all three nations. I am sure that the fascination of our sport and the unifying power of football will be felt everywhere."

KNVB President Just Spee says: "With the bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup, we want to give women's football a boost. Not only in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, but Breaking New Ground for women's football all over the world. Hosting this amazing tournament, and hosting 211 FIFA members, is a privilege and a great responsibility. We are happy to take that responsibility. For this we have a unique and already close cooperation between our FA’s and governments, which was again evident today."

Four bids submitted

RBFA President Pascale Van Damme says: “As president of the RBFA, I am extremely proud of this candidacy to bring the Women's World Cup to our three countries in 2027. The governments and football associations want to host not only a great sporting World Cup, but also a World Cup with a strong focus on sustainability, diversity, inclusion and digital innovation.”

In addition to this BNG bid, FIFA has received bids from Brazil, South Africa, and a joint USA and Mexico bid. It is planned for the host of the FIFA Women's World Cup to be determined by the FIFA Congress in May 2024.

created by dfb/mmc