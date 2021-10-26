Hazard sends Dortmund to the round of 16

Last season’s winners Borussia Dortmund have made it to the round of 16 after defeating second-tier side FC Ingolstadt 2-0 at home.

Marco Rose’s side initially struggled to break the team bottom of Bundesliga 2, who sat very deep looking to frustrate their hosts. Ingolstadt goalkeeper Fabijan Buntic made his first save after 27 minutes from Marius Wolf, and Jude Bellingham then hit the bar from range from the resulting corner. The woodwork was again on hand for FCI after the break to keep out a header from Steffen Tigges (52’).

Substitute Thorgan Hazard was BVB’s hero in the end, coming off the bench to score a brace to book their place in the next round. His first goal came from some great work by Julian Brandt (72’) and he doubled his side’s advantage with nine minutes left to play.