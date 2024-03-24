Havertz: “We played great in possession”

The Germany national team thoroughly impressed in their 2-0 away win against France and started the year in perfect fashion. DFB.de got the reaction from the game at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Julian Nagelsmann: It’s a big compliment to the team. The kick-off was all part of the plan and it was executed excellently. The first 25 minutes were very good. Following that, we had to put in more work defensively, but that’s normal against a team like that. We went up a level in the second half and created really good chances. At the end of the day, I’m really pleased with the way the team played. It was a really great game.

Kai Havertz: It was a lot of fun today. We controlled the game in the second half in particular and had the odd good chance. We’re delighted to win against such an opponent. It’s extremely important that every player knows what his role is shortly before the tournament. We’ve discussed that in the last few days. Everyone knows their role – that’s important in a team with so many players. We played great in possession – nobody hid and everyone wanted the ball. We did very well between the lines. It’s a big compliment from the whole team to the head coach.

Toni Kroos: We can be very pleased. We’ve take a good and important step forwards. It was clear to all of us that the international fixtures are the last chance before the European Championships. It worked well today. There has been a lot of change and there was the question of whether it would be possible to produce results so quickly. We had a good week of training and we were able to take that into the game. We can be very pleased today.

Rudi Völler: It was already a lot of fun after the first few seconds and that was also the case in the first twenty minutes. It was the best we’ve played in the last few years. Following that, France picked things up and created chances using their pace down the flanks. However, the win was deserved overall, especially in the second half. It was really good today. You can’t prevent everything against a French side that will go into the tournament in the summer as one of the favourites, and it’s clear that you will concede some chances. However, we mainly managed to defend everything and Marc-Andre ter Stegen also did a super job in goal. It felt good to keep a clean sheet.