Havertz ruled out of remaining qualifiers

Joachim Löw will have to make do without Kai Havertz for Germany’s last two European qualifiers. The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward will not be available for the home games against Belarus (Saturday 20:45 CET) in Mönchengladbach and against Northern Ireland (19th November, 20:45 CET) in Frankfurt. Following an MRI scan, the club revealed that Havertz had suffered a thigh strain in their 2-0 win in Wolfsburg on Sunday.

With Marco Reus having pulled out due to ankle problems, Joachim Löw’s injury list has grown even longer. He is now without Niklas Süle, Leroy Sané, Julian Draxler, Antonio Rüdiger, Thilo Kehrer, Marcel Halstenberg and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.