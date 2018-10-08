Havertz and Rüdiger pull out, Can called up

Kai Havertz will not be available for Germany’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches due to a bruised knee. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder sustained the injury in the club’s 0-0 draw against SC Freiburg yesterday, and has been ruled out of games against the Netherlands this Saturday at 20:45 CEST, and France next Tuesday at the same time. Havertz will sit out training for the next few days.

Antonio Rüdiger will likewise not be meeting up with the National Team tomorrow in Berlin. The Chelsea FC defender is available due to a groin problem.

Reus out due to knee problem

On Sunday, Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus was forced to pull out of the upcoming fixtures, joining Ilkay Gündogan of Manchester City and Nils Petersen of SC Freiburg on the sidelines.

Coach Joachim Löw has therefore called up midfielder Emre Can of Juventus. The current squad for the upcoming matches consists of 21 players, including goalkeepers.