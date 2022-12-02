Hansi Flick: "We have only ourselves to blame"

Job done on the night, but it goes unrewarded: Despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica to complete the World Cup group stage, the German national team will be heading home earlier than was hoped for. National coach Hansi Flick talks about the "huge disappointment" and his own future.

DFB.de: Mr. Flick, what is the mood like in the dressing room after the World Cup exit in the group stage?

Hansi Flick: As everyone can imagine, the disappointment is huge. We managed to complete our compulsory task, but of course we cannot be satisfied.

DFB.de: Are you more disappointed about your team or Spain not getting a result?

Flick: I never look at other teams. It's up to us. We have only ourselves to blame and we need to face ourselves. We had plenty of chances, even against Japan and Spain. We had no efficiency in this tournament and that's why we were eliminated.

DFB.de: How did you see your team's game against Costa Rica?

Flick: We failed to get a decisive result in the first half. We had enough chances to score a lot of goals, and going 3-0, 4-0 up by half-time would have put a lot of pressure on the other match. We didn't manage that. Then we put our opponents in a strong position through carelessness and individual errors. I was extremely angry at half-time.

DFB.de: What will happen to you now?

Flick: There’s no reason to not continue from my end. I enjoy it; we’ve got quality players on rise, so this won’t be up to me. Those who know me will tell you we will work past this quickly. Then we'll see what the future holds.

DFB.de: What does this failure mean with view to the home Euros in 2024?

Flick: After the match isn’t the right time to discuss the Euros. The atmosphere in Germany wasn’t really good either. It's all about pushing things in the right direction, which we will be doing very soon.

DFB.de: What do you hold yourself responsible for?

Flick: That's something that will be discussed in our internal analysis. I am always a very critical person, so that will certainly come up in the analysis.

DFB.de: You wanted to take this team back to among the world’s elite. Where does German football stand?

Flick: We have players who play for top clubs. We have the quality. We've been talking for years about centre-forwards and strong full-backs. We need the basics in development. There are good players for the future. But for the next ten years, it is paramount that we take the right steps now.

