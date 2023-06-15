Hansi Flick: “We are absolutely convinced by the path we are on”

After the 3-3 draw in the charity match against Ukraine, the national team is back in action again. Germany are facing Poland at 20:45 CEST, followed by the final game before September on Tuesday against Colombia (20:45 CEST). National coach Hansi Flick and Jamal Musiala spoke to DFB.de ahead of the game against Robert Lewandowski and Poland about the upcoming opponents and current criticism.

Hansi Flick on...

...the game against Poland: Poland are a very strong and well-drilled side. Of course we have also thought about who we want to play against. We will make some changes and Jamal will start.

...the mood looking ahead to EURO 2024: We are absolutely looking forward to it. It’s also clear that we imagined the last few games differently. We have conceded three goals in each of the last two games, which is not what we want. This has nothing to do with the system, but rather individual mistakes. We have to get the basics right, such as how to approach challenges and thinking about who is covering, but also how to keep the ball under pressure.

...recent criticism: We have to put up with the criticism, that’s okay. It’s also fine if it focuses on me. You’re welcome to criticise me, but leave the players out of it after a long season. For me, of course, the whole thing is also a process. I reflected on a lot of things after the World Cup and had to process a lot. I’m absolutely focused, however, and looking forward to what’s to come. We are absolutely convinced by the path we are on. We have to try to improve bit by bit the things that need improving, especially in defence and the way we go into challenges.

...the international matches in September against Japan and France: In September, the focus will be even more on stability, and I am convinced that next year in June we will have a team that is well prepared for the Euros.

...defensive midfield: We have got some ideas. Emre and Leon have done really well in this position in training. Emre will start tomorrow, he is good for the team. We will see how it goes tomorrow and hope we do better than against Ukraine.

...treble winner Ilkay Gündogan: We are all delighted for Ilkay, he played a big role in the success as captain. He was one of the real leaders towards the end of the season especially. It’s good to have him with us – as well as being an excellent footballer, he’s a really pleasant guy and a leader too. He will play against Colombia in his hometown Gelsenkirchen.

...injuries to Timo Werner and Lukas Klostermann: Timo arrived with a problem and we tried all we could to get him fit for a game, but that sadly didn’t work. Lukas suffered a muscle injury in training today and has also left camp.

...Joshua Kimmich: I’m not concerned about him at all. I see how he is in training and in games. Not everything always works for him, but he’s completely focused and always has a good mentality on the pitch, so I’m not worried.

Jamal Musiala on...

...the mood in camp: It’s good. We all know each other well and are laughing a lot. The mood would be even better if we were able to win more games. We enjoy training and everything else is great too. We just have to win games now, that would make life even better.

…a place in the starting XI: Whether I start or not doesn’t really change much for me, I prepare in the same way. We all want to win tomorrow and will do all we can to do that. We want to build some momentum.

...Ilkay Gündogan: Ilkay has so much experience and is a leader on the pitch. We can learn a lot from him. He has enjoyed lots of success in his career and played at the highest level for a while now. It’s always great to have him on the pitch with you.

...Robert Lewandowksi: I learnt a lot from Robert. I’m not a typical number 9, but I learnt from his positioning, where he scores goals from and how he brings his teammates into play too. I’m sure a number of other players learnt this from him too. He is a good role model for young players like me.

