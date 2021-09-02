Hansi Flick: “This is just the start of our journey”

Germany managed to make a winning start to Hansi Flick’s reign as head coach, picking up three points against Liechtenstein on Thursday night. It wasn’t the smooth sailing the new boss was hoping for though, as Die Mannschaft only managed a 2-0 win in St. Gallen. We gathered the reaction from the coach and his players.

Hansi Flick: I said in the build-up to the game that Liechtenstein can defend very well, and they demonstrated that today. We were hoping to score a few more goals. We had a number of chances in the opening stages that we should have been more clinical with. Then we didn’t play with enough tempo for the next 20 minutes, which I wasn’t happy about. I can’t fault the players’ commitment though. We didn’t do enough with the chances we had, but I can take the positives: we won the game. There’s a long road ahead – this is just the start of our journey.

Joshua Kimmich: We were hoping to score more goals, but we struggled in the end. It was an unusual and tough game, because they sat incredibly deep – I haven’t played a game like that before. We didn’t take our initial chances and we didn’t create many clear-cut goalscoring opportunities. We will take the win, but it would have been nice to score more goals. It’s hard to assess the game because our opponents only focused on defending and cleared everything long.

Marco Reus: It was a nice feeling to be back in the team. We got the win and that’s the most important thing. Of course it wasn’t all roses, but we got the three points and that’s what counts. They were more or less parked in front of their own goal, which makes it hard to break through. The final ball wasn’t quite there today, but all that matters is that we won.

