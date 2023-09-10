Hansi Flick no longer Germany coach

After a recommendation from DFB president Bernd Neuendorf, the presidential board of the DFB GmbH and Co. KG has decided to relieve Germany coach Hansi Flick, plus his assistants Marcus Sorg and Danny Röhl, of their duties with immediate effect.

Bernd Neuendorf commented: “The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results. Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team. This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level. Sporting success is of the upmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made.”

Völler: "Something had to change"

Rudi Völler said: "Hansi Flick worked incredibly hard over the past few months with his coaching team to try and turn things around after the World Cup in Qatar. Unfortunately though, he hasn’t been able to do so. The Japan game clearly showed us that we couldn’t carry on like this. It’s not an easy time for me – I joined the DFB in February to support Hansi Flick in any way I could, in order for him to have success on the pitch. I strongly believed that he was capable of getting our national team back on track.

However, we now have had to act responsibly and have made a change so that we can play the kind of role we want to at our home tournament next summer. That’s what the fans here in Germany expect of us. I will fill in for the game against France with Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner by my side. Our most pressing task then will be to find a new coach that can help provide the team with a fresh impetus and can then prepare them for EURO 2024 next year. We hope the tournament can have a positive impact on both German football and the country as a whole. We want a coach that can get the national team back to the level that we know and expect it to be at.”

Rudi Völler, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner will take charge of the team for the game against France in Dortmund on Tuesday. The DFB are hoping to announce Hansi Flick’s replacement as soon as possible.