Hansi Flick: “It was positive that we came back in the end”

The final game of Germany’s 2021/22 Nations League season was an entertaining one. Hansi Flick’s side drew 3-3 at Wembley against England. DFB.de has collected the post-match reaction.

Hansi Flick: The first half was even, then we took a deserved lead after the break. We made individual mistakes at 2-0 up and conceded three goals in fairly quick succession, which cannot happen. It was positive that we came back again in the end. Today was a good test for us. We can take a look of positives from the game, but also some negatives that we will have to address.

Joshua Kimmich: We were in control and deserved to be ahead. England were simply just waiting for chances on the break. We were too passive after going 2-0 up, defended too deep and didn’t play with enough bravery without the ball. It’s hard to explain. We’ve all got six weeks now to get into our groove and then we’ll go for it.

Kai Havertz: Going 3-2 down after leading 2-0 is concerning. We’ve now got six weeks to work on cutting out our mistakes.

Jamal Musiala: It was somewhat crazy after the first goal. We have to see the game out better.

Ilkay Gündogan: Reaching the World Cup final is not unrealistic. Lots of things would obviously have to go right, but I don’t think any country is miles ahead of everyone else.