Hansi Flick: "I'm completely satisfied"

Hansi Flick saw his new Germany team score twelve goals in his first three games in charge, picking up a maximum nine points and not conceding a single goal in the process. We heard from him and some of the players after the latest 4-0 win in Iceland.

Hansi Flick: We didn’t have a lot of training sessions but we picked up nine points, that was our aim. The way we played our football is a step in the right direction. We’re not at 100 percent yet, but that can’t be expected of us either. I am completely satisfied, even if there are still a few things we need to improve on. We wanted to win this game and we did so. At times our final ball and the conviction needed to finish was lacking, these are the things we need to work on.

Manuel Neuer: It was important for us to make a statement right away. We weren’t able to play our best football on this pitch either, but we made sure things didn’t get dangerous at the back and we dominated. We defended really well and are happy about that. We have seen from these three games that there is an upwards trend and we want to continue like this.

Antonio Rüdiger: It was important to get nine points from these games. Our goal tally was good as well. For us defenders, it gives us confidence that we didn’t concede a single goal. The routine worked a treat for my goal – it’s been a good week and a half on the whole.

Leon Goretzka: We wanted to show a different side to our game and show that we enjoy playing. Our goalkeeper and our defenders will certainly be pleased we’ve not conceded any goals. Not everything was perfect, that’s for sure, but I never got the feeling that the opponents had a chance of getting something from this game. We definitely let a few goals pass us by today.

Joshua Kimmich: It was a decent game. It wasn’t easy, Iceland aren’t a bad side. We gave them very little – just a shot from range and the disallowed goal. Aside from that we were dominant. Twelve goals and none conceded in three games isn’t bad at all. The positive thing is that we were able to create a lot of chances, but it could have been a bigger margin today.