Hansi Flick calls up three debutants and five returnees

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has named three debutants in his 26-man provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September. David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim), Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg) and Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg) have been called up to the senior squad for the first time, having all featured for the U21s in their title-winning U21 EUROs campaign earlier this year.

Marco Reus and Mahmoud Dahoud (both Borussia Dortmund) as well as Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) and Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) have all returned to the squad after not being selected for this summer’s EUROs. The team will meet in Stuttgart on Sunday evening (29th August) to begin preparations for the upcoming international break.

Yet to lose against Liechtenstein, Armenia or Iceland

Hansi Flick’s debut match in charge of Die Mannschaft will come against Liechtenstein on 2nd September (20:45 CEST) in St. Gallen. Germany will then face Armenia in Stuttgart on 5th September (20:45 CEST) before travelling to Reykjavík to face Iceland on 8th September (20:45 CEST).

Germany have won all four of their games against Liechtenstein so far, with their most recent meeting also part of World Cup qualifying in 2009. The side have also won each of their three meetings with Armenia to date, most recently winning 6-1 in Mainz in June 2014 in what was their final friendly before the 2014 World Cup. Germany have won four of their five matches against Iceland, drawing once. The most recent meeting between the sides ended in a 3-0 win in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier in March 2021.