Hansi Flick calls up Thomas Müller

Germany coach Hansi Flick has called up Thomas Müller of FC Bayern for the upcoming internationals against Japan and France. Although striker Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) will meet up with the squad on Monday in Wolfsburg, he possibly will not feature in the two friendlies due to a minor tendon strain.

Germany will face Japan at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Saturday (20:45 CEST). That is followed by the visit of World Cup runners-up France in Dortmund on Tuesday, 12th September (21:00 CEST).