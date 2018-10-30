Hannover’s chance for revenge

The DFB-Pokal draw has thrown up a local derby in the second round. Hannover 96 will take on VfL Wolfsburg in the HDI-Arena (30/10, 18:30 CET). The two sides interestingly enough met at this stage last season, although that game took place in Wolfsburg. The Wolves were the happier of the two sides that day, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Felix Uduokhai.

“Obviously we remember last season’s game in Wolfsburg and now we have the chance to put things right at home,” said Hannover head coach André Breitenreiter. Hannover sporting director, Horst Heldt, added: “It will be a difficult game for us. But we are looking forward to another game in front of our own fans.”

Previous meetings suggest Wolfsburg are favourites

The two sides from Lower Saxony have only met twice in the history of the DFB-Pokal. Aside from the aforementioned meeting last year, they met on August 29th, 1987. VfL defeated Hannover 3-0 at home, meaning they have won both their cup meetings with Hannover up till now.

Wolfsburg also have the overall head-to-head advantage in all competitions, having won 20 from 47 games. Hannover have won 17 of those games, with 9 draws. The first meeting between the sides, however, was won by Hannover 3-0 in December 1963.

created by mmc/dr