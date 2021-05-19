Hannes Wolf returns to the DFB

After spending two months in charge of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Hannes Wolf will return to the DFB next season. The coach will move up to take charge of the U19s national side.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Völler, who presented new head coach Gerardo Seoane from Swiss champions Young Boys on Tuesday, described Wolf’s work at the Werkself as “effective and productive. We were in a bad way and Hannes breathed new life into the team with his coaching staff. Our plan worked and he will now return to the DFB as agreed.”

“It was a great experience for Hannes”

40-year-old Wolf commented: “I would like to thank Bayer and all the staff for the trust placed in me. We managed to get out of a difficult situation and reach our goal of qualifying for Europe. The players deserve our respect for achieving this aim despite significant injury problems. Now I’m looking forward to returning to the DFB to work as the U19s coach.”

Meikel Schönweitz, national youth teams head coach, stated: “Working for a top Bundesliga club was a great experience for Hannes, especially as he fulfilled the aim of qualifying for the Europa League. He can now use this experience for next season with the U19s ahead of the European Championship. Hannes will be working with players who are looking to make the jump to playing in the Bundesliga and having a coach who has recently worked in the division is particularly helpful for those players.”

created by mmc/dr