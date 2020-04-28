Halstenberg: "There are definitely better losers than me"

It’s normal to struggle with motivational problems during the current coronavirus crisis. But that’s not the case for Germany international Marcel Halstenberg, who already has his eyes on summer 2021. We caught up with the RB Leipzig defender on our new live DFB@HOME format on Instagram.

Marcel Halstenberg on...

… corona lockdown with a small child: It’s probably nicer with a family than if I were single. Our little one is nine months old now. It’s fun with her. Every day she learns something new. It’s nice to have a little change right now and have time for the baby. My wife takes care of her in the night, but we bring her into our bed sometimes. When we finally get to sleep, it’s only a matter of time before she wakes up and wants to come and sleep with us. Our day is fairly structured. She eats at the same time and naps at the same time. She has been walking since eight months. I wasn’t as quick when I was her age!

… daily life: The best thing is when I wake up in the morning and see her big, blue eyes. It’s fascinating how much love you feel and have to give. After she was born, we became a lot closer as a family. I used to play a lot of FIFA with my friends, but since the child is there I hardly play anymore. I haven’t played once. I never would have thought that it would become so irrelevant.

… raising children: My parents always gave me a lot of freedom. I want to do the same for my children, so that they are able to make lots of friends later on. Of course, you need rules, but we’ll see about that when the time comes. No question that you also need to be strict sometimes, but I’m more of a chilled-out guy. I try to be patient with my child.

… motivation for football: As an athlete I wake up every day wanting to be better. You’re always fully committed to training and give everything. You don’t just want to be successful; you also want to win titles. That is always the drive. My family, my wife, my father, my brother and also my friends give me extra motivation. It always makes me happy when they come to the stadium to watch me play live.

… motivation in other areas of life: I’m the kind of person who is always motivated. I can go outside any time of the year. Even that is sometimes dangerous in summer when I burn quickly (grins). I also love the cold times and being out on the pitch in the rain. I’m always motivated. Even playing board games with family and friends, I am always motivated.

… reacting to losing in board games: I think there are better losers than me. I get annoyed quickly, my mood dips. With my friends we play with punishments for the losers. You want to go for glory, not lose.

… motivation for the national team: Of course, I always want to impress through my performances with my club. The national team brings he best of the country together. Motivation is always high when there’s a European championship or World Cup at stake.

… missing the EUROs this summer: Obviously, I’m disappointed. Nobody can say that they would 100% have been at the tournament. It’s just a few games and they are very important. Right now, we have an exceptional situation with no football on the weekends.

… his dream goal against Northern Ireland: You see it sometimes on Instagram. I don’t watch it often on my phone. But sometimes when I’m online and I’m analysing my opponents, I watch my own goals and assists to motivate myself and see that I still have it in my locker! (laughs)

… memories of that goal: It was indescribable, it was a really nice goal. So much went through my head, yet at the same time very little. I didn’t know if I should celebrate or now. It was an indescribable feeling in that moment.

… his best opponent: Back in my Dortmund days when I played for the first team in a friendly. Marko Arnautovic. I was still quite green back then. He ran rings around me. I saw then that I still had plenty of work to do.

