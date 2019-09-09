Halstenberg: “My goal flipped the switch”

Germany managed to bounce back from their defeat to the Netherlands with a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday night, taking them to the top of Group C in EURO 2020 qualifying. DFB.de gathered the reaction from the Die Mannschaft camp after the game at Windsor Park.

Joachim Löw: We were under a lot of pressure today and were made to solve a number of problems. Northern Ireland were courageous and pressed high up the pitch. Our positional play was a little off in the first half, but we improved after the break and started to play more vertically. We’re in a learning phase and the players still need to kick on to make sure that we don’t end up throwing a game like that away. Serge Gnabry has become a pivotal player for us. He can hold up the ball in attack and bring other players into the game. His technical ability is right up there.

Marcel Halstenberg: It was a tough match. Northern Ireland pressed us for 90 minutes and the atmosphere didn’t make it any easier. My goal sort of flipped the switch for us. Fortunately, we were able to get the second goal at the end and wrap up the win, but we ought to have made it 2-0 sooner. We’ve got the three points though and that’s the most important thing.

Marco Reus: It was a very even first half. Northern Ireland attacked us very high up the pitch and we weren’t able to get into our rhythm. We knew that we’d get chances after the break though and we played much better in the second half. I think the team has huge potential, but we still have a lot to learn.