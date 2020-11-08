Halstenberg and Kehrer withdraw from squad

Marcel Halstenberg and Thilo Kehrer will miss the games against Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain. Halstenberg (29) had muscle complaints ahead of RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win against SC Freiburg having previously been out with a thigh injury. Kehrer (24) was forced off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 win against Stade Rennes (also a thigh injury).

Germany head coach Joachim Löw had called up a large squad for the coming international fixtures. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Süle (FC Bayern Munich) and Kai Havertz (Chelsea) are missing having been in the squad in October. Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven) and Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) have been called up for the first time. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) and Leroy Sané (FC Bayern Munich) return to the squad.

Germany face Czech Republic in Leipzig on 11th November (20:45 CET) before two Nations League games. Ukraine are the visitors in Leipzig on 14th November (20:45 CET) before Germany face Spain in Seville on 17th November (20:45 CET).

