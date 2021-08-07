Haaland nets hat-trick as BVB ease through to next round

Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund easily advanced past Wehen Wiesbaden to reach the second round on Saturday evening (3-0).

Eighty-six days after lifting the DFB-Pokal in Berlin, Haaland picked up right where he left off. The Norwegian scored twice in quick succession (26', 31' pen.), before completing his hat-trick after the half-time break (51'). Wiesbaden recorded few chances against the defending champions, as they exit the cup in the first round.

BVB with strong opening phase

New signing Gregor Kobel started in goal, while recent attacking addition Donyell Malen took his place on the bench to start. It didn't take BVB long to mount their first attack, as Nico Schulz saw his shot blocked by SVWW goalkeeper Florian Stritzel. In the third minute, Haaland was then denied by a goal-line clearance from Ahmet Gürleyen.

Marco Reus (10') and Jude Bellingham (11') came close, but were unable to finish their chances. In the 26th minute, Haaland slipped through the Wiesbaden defence after a brilliant through ball from Reus to open the scoring. He would then add a second from the spot after being brought down in the box (31').

Wiesbaden made the switch to a back four at half-time, but just minutes after the restart Haaland was able to break through once again and complete his hat-trick (51'). BVB remained in control for the remainder of the game, as the defending champions easily saw off their opponents to advance to the next round.